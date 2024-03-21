There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministerial nominees – Attorney-General tells Parliament

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has issued a letter on the impasses between Speaker Alban Bagbin and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Speaker on Wednesday, March 20, indicated that the House is unable to proceed with the approval process of new ministers nominated by the President as a result of a case before the Supreme Court.

This was after the Presidency in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante had cautioned Parliament against transmitting the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo due to a case before the Supreme Court.

But in a letter today, Chief Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has informed the Speaker of Parliament that the case before the Supreme Court does not bar Parliament from proceeding with the considerations.

“The plaintiff has not filed an application for interlocutory injunction `seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval of the names of the persons submitted by His Excellency the President …., or indeed, any other interlocutory relief.

“Thus, there is nothing before the Supreme Court which may constitute a restraint or fetter on Parliament from proceeding with the approval of ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees presented to Parliament by the President in accordance with articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution,” the Attorney General explained in his letter.

He said as a result, Parliament has no inhibition in proceeding with the approval processes for the ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

Godfred Yeboah Dame further indicated that there is no risk of prejudice to the authority of the Supreme Court in determining the substance and essence of the suit filed by Mr. Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor should Parliament continue the approval processes for the nominees.

“I respectfully bring the matters set out above to your attention and advise that Parliament is not inhibited from proceeding with the approval processes for the ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees duly presented by the President in accordance with articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution,” the Attorney General who is also Minister of Justice said.

Below is the letter from the Attorney General.

RE: DECISION TO HALT THE APPROVAL OF MINISTERIAL NOMINESS PRESENTED TO PARLIAMENT OF SUIT NO. J1/ 12/ 24 (ROCKSON-NELSON DAFEAMEKPOR VRS. 1. SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT 2. ATTORNEY-GENERAL)

Respectfully, I am aware of a statement made by your esteemed self in Parliament on 20 March, 2024, in which you communicated the inability of the House to “continue to consider the nominations of His Excellency the President in view of the pendency of what you stated as “an injunction motion on notice seeking to restrain the Speaker from proceeding with the vetting and approval filed in the suit referred to above.

In furtherance of my role under article 88 of the Constitution and bearing constitutional responsibility for the conduct and defence of all civil proceedings against the State (including Parliament), I am constrained to draw your attention to some observations made from a body of the suit in question and the results of a formal search conducted at the Registry of the Supreme Court today, 21, March, 2024.

The action filed by Mr. Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, consists of a bare writ of summons. No statement of case in support of the writ has been filed as mandated by the Supreme Court Rules, 1996 (C. I. 16). It is thus correct to say, respectfully, that the suit is not properly constituted. In accordance with Rule 46(3) of C. I. 16, such an action will be struck out where a statement of case in support of the plaintiff’s writ is not filed within fourteen (14) days.