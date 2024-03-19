Don’t bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament

The presidency has warned the House of Parliament to “cease” from its attempts to transmit the anti-LGBTQI law recently passed by parliament, to the Jubilee House for President Nana Akufo-Addo to sign.

A statement signed by the president’s executive secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, derided an earlier attempt by Parliament to present the bill to the seat of the presidency.

The statement explained that the bill cannot be transmitted while two cases against its transmission and assenting to, are pending before the Supreme Court.

“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits,” it added.

“In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” the statement warned parliament.

—Classfmonline