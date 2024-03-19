Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Don’t bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament

Headlines Dont bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The presidency has warned the House of Parliament to “cease” from its attempts to transmit the anti-LGBTQI law recently passed by parliament, to the Jubilee House for President Nana Akufo-Addo to sign.

A statement signed by the president’s executive secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, derided an earlier attempt by Parliament to present the bill to the seat of the presidency.

The statement explained that the bill cannot be transmitted while two cases against its transmission and assenting to, are pending before the Supreme Court.

“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits,” it added.

“In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” the statement warned parliament.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Many of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 hospitals won't be completed before his exit – Mahama Many of President Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 hospitals won't be completed before hi...

2 hours ago

Dont bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament Don’t bring anti-LGBTQI Bill here – Jubilee House warns Parliament

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu attributes disruptions in fixed mobile data services to force majeure Ursula Owusu attributes disruptions in fixed mobile data services to force majeu...

2 hours ago

Internet disruptions: Govt to licence satellite firms as backup – Ursula Owusu Internet disruptions: Govt to licence satellite firms as backup – Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay 13th African Games: Mauritius wins gold medal in cycling mixed relay

2 hours ago

Desist from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency tells Parliament Desist from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency tells Parl...

2 hours ago

Ibrahim Murtala accuses Ursula Owusu of plagiarism Ibrahim Murtala accuses Ursula Owusu of plagiarism

2 hours ago

African States must respect constitutional rule – Akufo-Addo African States must respect constitutional rule – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

South Africa pulls out from hockey competition over sub-standard pitch South Africa pulls out from hockey competition over sub-standard pitch

2 hours ago

Strengthen policies to mitigate external risks – IMF MD advises emerging economies Strengthen policies to mitigate external risks – IMF MD advises emerging economi...

Just in....
body-container-line