Desist from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency tells Parliament

The Office of the President has requested Ghana's Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The decision, according to Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, stems from the acknowledgment of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

The applications seek to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.

In a statement signed by Nana Bediatuo, on Monday, the office disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed the President via a letter dated March 18, 2024, that he had been duly served with both applications.

The statement added that the Attorney-General also advised the President not to take any action concerning the Bill until the issues raised by the suits are resolved by the Supreme Court.

“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits,” it added.

The Office further stated that it is established law that during the pendency of an interlocutory injunction application, the status quo ante should be maintained, and no action should be taken that could prejudice the injunctive relief sought and undermine the authority of the court.

“In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” it added.

—citinewsroom