Dumsor is negatively affecting businesses – GFL

Dumsor is negatively affecting businesses, but the government seems to be in denial about it, the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has asserted and called on the government and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to come out with a dumsor timetable immediately.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, expressed concern about the lackadaisical attitude of the government, which seems to be using jargon and propagandist communication to run away from the reality of Ghana going through a power crisis.

The GFL Secretary General criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for lacking the courage and boldness to set out a dumsor timetable, stating that they could not create a power outage timetable like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did when they faced similar challenges in the past.

Mr. Koomson emphasized the importance of the government acknowledging the power crisis and providing a timetable to help citizens cope with the outages, stressing that “industries are suffering for the lack of clear guidelines for load shedding,” adding that “we need an immediate timetable to help us manage and plan as businessmen and women.”

“What we need is a timetable like what the NDC provided. These people can’t create such a timetable. It’s very complicated, and they don’t have the skilled individuals to handle it. It’s something only people with great minds can do, and the NPP lacks such individuals,” he explained.

Mr. Koomson, who spoke with newsmen in Tema at the weekend, expressed concerns about how the current power outages are impacting businesses, yet the government appears indifferent to the issue.

He advised politicians not to play politics with business: “Every Ghanaian today is experiencing uncoordinated power outages, and we cannot plan with unreliable power. We, the domestic users, are also suffering. Ghanaians deserve better, and we need immediate explanation.”

The GFL Secretary General reminded politicians to be measured in their pronouncements and promises as they go round the country soliciting votes. “Now that the electorates are wide awake, whatever you promise, we will make sure that if you win power, you deliver.

“The ghosts of the 2016 and 2020 elections are hunting the NPP government. The government is facing the reality of governance from propagandist pronouncements during campaigning.”

Mr. Koomson said the GFL and other progressive labour unions, as well as civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders, and youth groups, among others, are monitoring the promises of flagbearers and their followers.

"We will put all promises to the test, expose the deceptive ones, and encourage electorates to vote for policies that will transform the nation," he said.