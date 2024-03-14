Modern Ghana logo
E/R: School pupil drowns after leaving school with friends to go and swim

There has been a drowning incident in the Asuboni River at Abepotia in the Eastern Region.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 13, around 1 pm.

The deceased is an 11-year-old pupil of Presby Primary School at Abepotia.

He is reported to have sneaked out of school with his friends during school hours to go and swim in the Asuboni River, which had been inundated by illegal mining

While swimming, the school pupil met his untimely death when he drowned.

The deceased has since been identified as Daniel Arhin.

His body has been retrieved from the river and deposited at the Nkawkaw Roman Hospital morgue.

Sources have confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Police.

An investigation is expected to be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death to determine whether there was or there wasn’t any foul play leading to the death of the 11-year-old pupil.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
