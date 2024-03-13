Northern NPP Concerned Youth Group wishes Muslim Ummah Ramadan Mubarak

13.03.2024 LISTEN

On behalf of the entire membership of the Northern NPP Concerned Youth group, the leadership conveys the group's hearty Ramadan message to all the Muslim ummah across the country especially in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The commencement of this year's Holy Month of Ramadan marks the beginning of a spiritual journey of sacrifice, devotion, peace, love, charity, benevolence, forgiveness, and total submission of oneself to Allah.

The leadership wishes to take this important opportunity to communicate the group's heartwarming appreciation to all our respected party leadership from the National, Regional, and Constituency levels for their show of care and love.

Unquestionably, this sacred month of Ramadan presents an opportunity for us to honestly reflect on our conduct and our lifestyle towards one another for greater improvement throughout the twenty-nine (29) or thirty (30) days of fasting and supplication.

Instructively, the time has come for us to bring ourselves closer to the Almighty Allah and pray fervently for His continued favor, divine guidance, protection, and countless blessings.

We implore all members dotted across the 18 Constituencies and beyond to use this sacred month of Ramadan to seek Allah's mercy, good health, long life, happiness, and forgiveness.

As stated in the Holy Qur'an (49:10) "The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy." Let's use this Holy Month to purify our hearts and settle grudges knowingly or unknowingly between us going forward.

The leadership of the Northern NPP Concerned Youth group again wants to call on the top hierarchy of the party to intensify prayers as we are in a crucial election year for Allah's intervention and divine mercy for a resounding victory come the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

We urge all our committed members to also commit and use this spiritual journey to seek Allah's favor and boundless blessings in our day-to-day activities for massive upliftment and great opportunities for a decent living.

In conclusion, we wish all Muslims and our fellow hard-working patriots a blessed Ramadan Mubarak filled with peace, love, prosperity, and happiness.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Stay blessed!

Signed

The leadership of Northern NPP Concerned Youth group.

(The Youth Interest Is Our Priority)

Contacts: 0542184296 / 0249197068