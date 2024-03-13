Modern Ghana logo
‘AI will be smarter than all humans combined by 2029’ — Elon Musk

Technology Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla
2 HOURS AGO
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has predicted the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

In an X post on Wednesday, March 13, Elon Musk said within the next couple of years AI systems will match and even surpass individual human intelligence.

"AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI is probably smarter than all humans combined,” he wrote.

This comes at a time when many experts have forecasted that AI capable of human-level intelligence, known as artificial general intelligence, may emerge in the coming decades.

If AI systems do achieve superhuman intelligence levels surpassing all of humanity as predicted, it could have wide-ranging impacts.

Proponents argue such capable AI could help solve major problems facing society by developing new technologies and innovations.

However, others warn there are also risks factors if systems become too difficult for humans to predict or control.

Ensuring AI remains beneficial to people is a significant challenge researchers are working to address.

There are also concerns that advanced AI could displace human workers on a huge scale and exacerbate economic inequality unless proactive policy measures are adopted.

Advanced AI that far surpasses human abilities also raises complex philosophical questions about machine sentience and oversight that researchers have yet to fully resolve.

