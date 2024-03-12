Gov’t currently embarking on some strategic road projects in Ashanti region - Hon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that government is currently embarking on some strategic road projects to improve health care delivery in the region.

The road projects include the partial reconstruction of 6 kilometers Emena-Apiadu-Donyina Feeder Roads, 3.3 kilometers Appiadu - Apromase Feeder road and other 25 kilometers critical access roads within the Oforikrom, Ejisu and Bosomtwe Districts are expected to among others provide easy access to health facilities in the districts.

He noted that the roads upon completion will also interlink the various hospitals in the region including the Ejisu Government Hospital, Oforikrom Municipal Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti Regional Hospital.

The minister said this when he embarked on a day's tour of some infrastructural projects in the region.

Some of the projects he visited include the Kumasi International Airport, agenda 111 hospital projects at Asokore Mampong and Oforikrom Municipalities and ongoing road and bridge projects in the Oforikrom municipalities among others.

He revealed that government was committed to providing quality infrastructure projects in all sectors of the economy for residents in the region.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah however commended President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for embarking on unprecedented health projects in the region.