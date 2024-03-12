Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t currently embarking on some strategic road projects in Ashanti region - Hon Osei Mensah

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Regional News Govt currently embarking on some strategic road projects in Ashanti region - Hon Osei Mensah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that government is currently embarking on some strategic road projects to improve health care delivery in the region.

The road projects include the partial reconstruction of 6 kilometers Emena-Apiadu-Donyina Feeder Roads, 3.3 kilometers Appiadu - Apromase Feeder road and other 25 kilometers critical access roads within the Oforikrom, Ejisu and Bosomtwe Districts are expected to among others provide easy access to health facilities in the districts.

He noted that the roads upon completion will also interlink the various hospitals in the region including the Ejisu Government Hospital, Oforikrom Municipal Hospital, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti Regional Hospital.

The minister said this when he embarked on a day's tour of some infrastructural projects in the region.

Some of the projects he visited include the Kumasi International Airport, agenda 111 hospital projects at Asokore Mampong and Oforikrom Municipalities and ongoing road and bridge projects in the Oforikrom municipalities among others.

He revealed that government was committed to providing quality infrastructure projects in all sectors of the economy for residents in the region.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah however commended President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for embarking on unprecedented health projects in the region.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Imani, Prof. Kwesi Aning challenge Presidents power to fire heads of uniformed security agencies in Supreme Court Imani, Prof. Kwesi Aning challenge President’s power to fire heads of uniformed ...

3 hours ago

Eschew politics of insults, engage in positive debates – Afenyo-Markin cautions youth Eschew politics of insults, engage in positive debates – Afenyo-Markin cautions ...

5 hours ago

Remove taxes on our medications – Glaucoma Patients to gov't “Remove taxes on our medications” – Glaucoma Patients to gov't

5 hours ago

630 distribution transformer full to capacity causing dumsor from 7pm-11pm – ECG 630 distribution transformer full to capacity causing dumsor from 7pm-11pm – ECG

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo refusing to sign anti-gay bill due to foreign aid, he's not making Ghana self-reliant – Mahama Akufo-Addo refusing to sign anti-gay bill due to foreign aid, he's not making Gh...

5 hours ago

Two state institutions to fight over UTAG-UESD demands Two state institutions to fight over UTAG-UESD demands

5 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to name Running Mate in May – Nana Akomea

5 hours ago

You know next to nothing about NAM 1s case – Kwame Akuffo to Investigator ‘You know next to nothing about NAM 1’s case’ – Kwame Akuffo to Investigator

5 hours ago

KATH: Doctors threaten to abandon post over accommodation crisis KATH: Doctors threaten to abandon post over accommodation crisis

5 hours ago

CCTV exposes prison officers aiding Chinese prisoner to escape after being given KFC rice and drink CCTV exposes prison officers aiding Chinese prisoner to escape after being given...

Just in....
body-container-line