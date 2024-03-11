Manhyia Local Prison donates industrial tailoring machines to two ex-convicts

In a bid to uphold the reformation and rehabilitation efforts of the Ghana Prisons Service, even beyond an inmate's release, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, Chaplain of the Manhyia Palace correctional facility, led a delegation on Friday to extend support to ex-offenders.

Representing the Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Joseph Asabre, DSP Elijah Amo-Mensah, accompanied by officers from the Chaplaincy Unit, Tailoring shop, and Communications Unit, visited Afrancho-Bodwesango and Santasi Anyinam. Their mission was to provide assistance to two ex-offenders: Victor Danso, who served 18 years, and Kwabena Debrah, who served 10 years.

The gesture aimed to bolster the post-release transition of these individuals, demonstrating the Ghana Prisons Service's commitment to their reintegration into society. Such initiatives underscore the service's dedication to supporting former inmates in their journey toward rehabilitation and a fresh start beyond prison walls.

Reintegration into Society

Rev (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah mentioned that this has been the third donation to ex-convicts who have been monitored and seen to be of good character and ready to settle down with the rehabilitation grooming given to them at the Manhyia Local Prison during their re-incarceration.

“I am one person who believes reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners shouldn’t end when the prisoner is discharged; so, the reason why I did my best with the OIC to get a donor to support us achieve this dream.

"Again, it was imperative to take up this task in order to make their reintegration into society easier and get the support of their families to do away with stigmatization”, he said.

Rehabilitation of Inmates Through Tailoring

Sergeant Joseph Yeboah Manu who is the unit head for the Manhyia Local Prison’s tailoring shop added that training inmates in tailoring has been an inner passion ever since he joined the service.

According to him, seeing his trainees excel after their jail term so much gladdens his heart.

“I give out my all for the betterment of these boys and even when they get discharged, I do my best to grant them counselling and top up trainings when they need it.

"I am happy to see Osofo and the OIC doing this for the boys and it is my wish to also do more when I get the support and financial ability,” he said.

Appreciation

The ex-convicts, together with their families showed immense appreciation to the Officer-in-charge of the Manhyia Local Prison, Rev (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, Pastor Evans Etuchem and Sgt Manu for the kind gesture.

They promised to use it to the benefit of their families and the society they find themselves in.

Philanthropist

The sowing machines were made possible by Pastor Evans Etuchem who resides in Accra but saw the need to be part of DSP Rev Elijah Amo-Mensah’s vision to care for inmates after their jail term.

Rehabilitation Programmes at the facility

The Manhyia Local Prison through the visionary leadership of the Officer-in-Charge, DDP Joseph Asabre can boast of rehabilitation centers that are having a positive impact on prisoners. Some of these centers are the Tailoring unit, shoe-making unit, sobolo and fresh yoghurt unit, ICT unit, Beadmaking unit, and Electrical and Electronics unit.

The Chaplain for the facility, Rev. (DSP) Elijah Amo-Mensah, finally called on the public to support the facility in any way possible to make society a better place for all.