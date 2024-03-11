Modern Ghana logo
Anti-LGBTQ bill: Akufo-Addo hasn’t discarded the bill; he’s assuring the international community that Ghana’s democracy is institutionally based — Prof. Vladimir

Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Staff and Command College, has backed President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision on the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

He said the President's assurance to the international community is grounded in the principles of Ghana's institutionally based democracy.

Speaking on the matter on UTV, Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso lauds the President's decision to wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the passage of the anti-gay bill.

"If the President says he is waiting on the verdict of the Supreme Court, it means that the President is then thinking of a democracy that will benefit everyone," stated Prof. Antwi Danso.

He went on to explain that, "If Parliament brings a bill for him to assent, which might not favour other foreign diplomats, then the president has the right to assure the diplomats of his willingness to consider their welfare.”

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Staff and Command College emphasised the collaborative nature of the legislative and executive branches of government, indicating that if Parliament identifies a loophole in a presidential bill, it is their responsibility to return to the President for further deliberation.

"All the president was trying to achieve was to encourage them to remain calm while letting them know that Ghana’s democracy is institutionally based. When the president does this, it doesn’t mean he has discarded the bill," Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso expressed.

