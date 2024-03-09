Modern Ghana logo
09.03.2024

More wind, thunder and lightning ahead of main rainy season



Mr Joshua Asamoah, Senior Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), says there will be more winds, thunders and lightnings from now to the start of the main rainy season.

“As we are gearing towards the main rainy season, there will be light rains even when the clouds form to pour, however, there will more winds, thunders and lightnings preceding the rains.

“So, we urged members of the public to find a safe shelter to stay whenever it begins to rain this time to protect themselves from the winds, thunders and lightnings,” he said.

Mr Asamoah said this to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a stakeholder and media training workshop on a VOLTALARM Early Warning System.

The VOLTALARM Early Warning System is a system developed by GMet and its partners to give early warning signals on floods and droughts to persons living within the country's Volta basins.

The platform is a component of the Volta Flood and Drought Management (VFDM) project developed by Ghana and its neighbouring countries along the Volta Lake to mitigate floods and droughts along the lake.

Mr Asamoah said the system would help persons and communities along the Volta basins prepare against floods and droughts, especially during the opening of the Bugre Dam in Burkina Faso.

He said they sought to build the capacity and collaboration among stakeholders and the media to sensitise persons and communities along the basins.

Mr Asamoah said that would be done by creating a platform to host their stakeholders – the media and community members along the basin to give them weekly updates on floods and droughts.

He added that they were also developing a Multi-Hazard Warning System for places out of the Volta basin to enable them to also get updates.

Mr Asamoah urged the public to always stay tuned to weather forecasts and updates from GMet to plan their activities and outings accordingly in the wake of climate change and its adverse effects.

GNA

