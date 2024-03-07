Principal at Mampong Technical College of Education urge freshers to strive for exceptional success

The Principal of Mampong Technical College of Education, Mrs. Doris Boakye-Ansah, has urged the 16th batch of matriculants to overcome challenges and strive for exceptional success during their time at the college.

In her address, Mrs. Boakye-Ansah emphasized the importance of seizing every opportunity presented to the students and making the most of it.

“Take the opportunity to learn, unlearn, and relearn as you go through your training,” Mrs. Boakye-Ansah advised the matriculants.

Highlighting the significant journey ahead, she stressed that the gap between matriculation and graduation is considerable, and the students must ensure their journey concludes successfully.

Mrs. Boakye-Ansah acknowledged that for some, this marks their initial experience with independent living. Consequently, she urged them to manage their newfound freedom judiciously, recognizing that freedom comes with corresponding responsibilities and boundaries.

Furthermore, Mrs. Boakye-Ansah offered guidance, reminding the students that the institutional environment they find themselves in presents both positive and negative influences, offering a range of choices and consequences. She urged them to let their decisions be guided by their purpose for being in college, their background and their future aspirations.

Mrs. Boakye-Ansah acknowledged the pivotal moment in the students’ lives, noting that they have the opportunity to write a new chapter in their life story. As the main authors, she encouraged them to take charge, determining the direction, plot, and tempo of their story through hard work and diligence to ensure a successful ending.

Expressing gratitude for the government’s ongoing support to Mampong Technical College of Education in attaining its tertiary status, Mrs. Boakye-Ansah appealed for further assistance. She commended the government while appealing for support in acquiring an auditorium and reconstructing the top of the burnt administration block.

“Despite the college’s initiation of an 18-unit lecture hall using internally generated funds (IGF), we appeal to the Government to assist in constructing workshops, lecture halls, staff bungalows, and providing lecture hall furniture,” she said.

