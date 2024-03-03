We Condemn The Brutal Terrorist Attacks On Burkina Faso — SaS-CaN

SAHEL SOLIDARITY CAMPAIGN NETWORK

(SaS-CaN)

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]

WattsApp: +232-78-570896

Public Statement 2nd March, 2024

We Condemn The Brutal Terrorist Attacks On Burkina Faso

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) is deeply saddened by the brutal terrorist attacks that are taking place in Burkina Faso since the start of the year 2024, claiming tens of innocent lives and injured many more. These gruesome attacks are taking place in the Gourma Province and constitute cowardly act orchestrated by the enemies of peace.

We condemn these horrific terrorist attacks in the strongest terms possible and call on all stakeholders, including the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Align Movement, League of Arab States, ECOWAS, etc. to cooperate in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We reaffirm that terrorism in whatever form or manifestation constitutes one of the most serious crime and crime against humanity, and poses threats to international peace and security.

As said before in a statement released to the international public, the people of the Sahel, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger deserve to live free from violence and from acts of terrorism. These latest terrorist attacks were carried in a Mosque at Gourma Province on February 25, targeting worshippers. The Al-qaeda affiliate terrorist group-Jama’at Nusrat al Islam Wa al Muslimeen (JNIM)-has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

SaS-CaN believes that violent attacks on innocent human beings in the name of religion cannot and should not be accepted by any religion. There are certain powers that are fueling the violence in the Sahel region, without they can’t promote their colonial-driven agenda.

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) will continue to extend solidarity with the government of Burkina Faso and people in their efforts to rid out terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel region. This we will do in the premise that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever and whoever, and by whomsoever committed the evil.

We wish God’s mercy and offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives; to the government and people of Burkina Faso and wish the wounded prompt recovery. We reiterate our solidarity with countries of the Sahel region and support for their counterterrorism efforts in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Viva Africans in the Sahel!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Co-founder and President

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network

Sas-CaN