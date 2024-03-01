Modern Ghana logo
We remain determined to fight anti-gay bill outside Parliament — CDD Ghana

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana) and the Human Rights Coalition say they will continue fighting the controversial LGBTQ+ bill that was passed by Parliament.

"While we find passage of this bill by Ghana's Parliament regrettable, the action of Parliament does not come as a surprise," said a statement from CDD Ghana and the coalition.

"Notwithstanding Parliament's action yesterday, we remain resolute in our conviction that this bill is grossly ill-conceived, unconstitutional, and not in the best interest of the nation. It would be a major setback for Ghana and its standing as a democratic society if such a bill was to become law," it added.

The groups noted that the bill is still just a proposed law and not enacted, as Parliament is not the final authority.

“We remain determined to fight this bill outside Parliament. Ghana's democracy is not a simple majoritarian democracy where the majority can impose their will or prejudices on a minority merely because they have numbers on their side,” they declared.

CDD Ghana and the coalition believe the bill infringes the constitution threatening a legal challenge at the Supreme Court.

They hope the court will strike down the bill for being unconstitutional. The advocacy groups are urging authorities not to enforce the bill's provisions yet indicating that they will keep pushing back until the bill is rejected by legal means.

