University education goes beyond lectures, earning grades - Prof Ofosu-Anim  

29.02.2024

Professor John Ofosu-Anim, the Vice Chancellor of the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG), said university education is a holistic journey to self-discovery, which goes beyond attending classes and earning grades.

He said students must endeavour to seek their personal development and intellectual exploration aside the normal lecture routines to become well- grounded graduates.

Speaking at a matriculation ceremony for 1,042 fresh students at the Tema Campus of the PUG, Prof Ofosu-Anim urged the students to take advantage of the diverse academic programmes and the wealth of resources at their disposal to build their skills.

The students have been admitted to pursue various undergraduate programmes at the Tema and Akuapem campuses of the University.

He said matriculation was a symbolic rite of passage, signalling the official entry into the academic life of the University and urged them to abide by the rules and tenets of the institution to gain knowledge for their growth and development.

Some of the programmes at the Akuapem Campus include BSc. International Development, BSc. Environmental and Natural Resources, and B.Ed. Social Studies.

The Tema Campus has BSc. Human Resource and Management, BSc. Marketing Management and BSc. Banking and Finance, among others.

GNA