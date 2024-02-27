Ashaiman Chief warn miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, Tema to stop using area as crime base

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has cautioned non-resident miscreants to desist from using Ashaiman to perpetrate criminal activities.

This comes in the wake of calls for Ashaiman authorities to come together in efforts to clamp down on the activities of miscreants, some of whom are not from Ashaiman.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, the Chief said most of the crimes committed in Ashaiman are done by miscreants from Ada, Nima, Kasoa, Ningo, and other neighbouring towns.

According to him, investigations revealed that out of the four arrested and arraigned in connection with the slain soldier, only one person is from Ashaiman, and the remaining three are not Ashaiman residents.

Disappointment

He expressed disappointment with the way and manner in which these miscreants leverage Ashaiman to commit their crimes and then crawl back to their shells after their evil deeds.

"It is sad to note that some of the crimes you hear about in the media space are not done by the Ashaiman people. They are often criminals from neighbouring towns who only use Ashaiman to commit crimes and run back to their areas when the evil has been finalised, putting the name of Ashaiman in the mud over the years on crime-related issues," he mentioned.

Peace

Nii Adzor maintained that Ashaiman has a lot of peace-loving residents who do not support criminal activities and that they will ensure that these criminals from other areas won't use Ashaiman to carry out their criminal operations going forward.

"We are currently looking forward to means to bring criminals from other neighbouring towns who use Ashaiman to perpetrate crimes to book. I believe this will serve as a deterrent to other liked–minded to desist from committing crimes against humanity," he assured.

He further called on the Ashaiman Police Command to be more proactive in efforts to redeem the name of the town.