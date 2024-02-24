I've not been paid to be on Bawumia's manifesto committee, I’m still non-partisan – Okyeame Kwame to critics

Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame has debunked claims that he has been paid to join the manifesto committee of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Okyeame Kwame is one of the fifteen people who were named as members of the New Patriotic Party's Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts, and culture.

Other members are former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor, and actor Prince David Osei.

The rest are Nana Yaw Manteaw, Yaa Pokua Baiden, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA), and Festus Frimpong Gyebi, Eric Owusu Akreso, Dr. Ackah Kwame Nyameke, and Radia Adama Saani.

They form part of the party’s sub-committee on tourism, arts, and culture chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang.

But in a statement sighted by ghanaweekend.com, Okyeame Kwame indicated that despite being on the sub-committee, he remains non-partisan and could offer professional advice to any political party in Ghana.

“I wish to reassure my respected following and reiterate that I remain non-partisan and apolitical, as I have been throughout my entire career. I have not been paid by H.E. The Vice President’s campaign team to be a member of the committee for the arts and tourism manifesto nor have I officially been invited on my terms as a non-partisan participant.”

“That said, in utmost humility, I wish to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency the Vice President’s Campaign Team, for thinking my experience and intellect is worthy enough for consideration,” he said.

He continued, ”Indeed, when it comes to contributing policy opinion towards the advancement of the Arts and Culture in Ghana, I am respectfully open to all political or ideological persuasions, be they NPP, NDC, CPP, Independent or other, that may want me to openly and sincerely lend my knowledge to develop this noble industry.”

“I remain the consummate professional you have known for 26 years and counting. I have pledged myself to the service of Ghana, in all fields of my competence, with all my strength and with all my heart. All are sincerely welcome, as I remain non-partisan and #MadeInGhana4Life.”

Read the full Statement below

—Citi Newsroom