24.02.2024 Social News

Mahama commends Ahmadiyya Community for contributions to Ghana’s development

24.02.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended the Ahmadiyya Community for its invaluable contributions towards Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

He said this when he joined Alhaj Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, the Amir and Missionary-in-charge, and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to observe the 91st Annual Jalsa Salaana of the Ahmadiyya Moslem Mission at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region.

“I commend the Ahmadiyya Community for your invaluable contributions to our country,” Mr Mahama said in statement issued from his office, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“We should continue to promote the values of unity, inclusivity, and progress as a people while acknowledging the challenges we face as a country and resolving to take action to bring change.”

“We cannot afford to be complacent in adversity. Instead, we must harness the unity and resilience that defines us as Ghanaians to chart a path towards economic recovery and prosperity.”

He noted that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's ethos of service and selflessness was a guiding light for all Ghanaians as they strived to build a better and a more prosperous Ghana for generations to come.

GNA

