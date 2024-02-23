Bawumia commends Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for contributions to Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia has praised the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, for its substantial contributions to various sectors including health, education, and governance in the country.

Addressing attendees at the 91st Annual National Convention Jalsa Salana 2024 organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the significant role played by the mission in promoting national peace, social cohesion, and good governance through its activities.

He commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission's efforts in the health and education sectors, noting that they have established seven health facilities and 315 schools spanning primary, junior high school, senior high school, and one college of education. These initiatives, he stated, align with the government's commitment to improving education nationwide.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the positive impact of these efforts, citing a notable increase in senior high school enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million students between 2017 and 2023, a development he attributed to the collaborative efforts of the government and organizations like the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission.

The theme of the 91st Annual National Convention, "A Century of Islamic Revival in Ghana," was also highlighted by Dr. Bawumia, who underscored its significance in shaping lives and communities positively.

He praised the Islamic movement for its substantial contributions to Islam in Ghana, emphasizing its role in promoting peace, equality, compassion, and knowledge acquisition, which he described as the true tenets of Islam.

Addressing misconceptions about Islam, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the religion's compatibility with civilization and social progress, citing its historical contributions to various fields such as science, mathematics, and social sciences.

He further highlighted the challenges faced by Muslims due to misinterpretations of Islamic teachings and persecution of intellectuals, which led to underdevelopment within the Muslim community. Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of reviving and propagating the true essence of Islam to fulfill its purpose of positively impacting lives and communities.

In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his appreciation for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission's dedication to promoting the values of Islam and contributing to the development of Ghana.