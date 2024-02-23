‘Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded’ — Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced that Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has missed setting a new record for the longest singing marathon earlier this year.

In late December, Afua Asantewaa staged a singing marathon for an individual in Accra in a bid to break the GWR record currently being held by Indian national Sunil Waghmare.

For five continuous days at the Akwaaba Village event space, Asantewaa sang non-stop for 126 hours while thousands of fans cheered her on.

She persevered through pain, fatigue and sleep deprivation in pursuit of history.

However, in a response seen by this portal on Friday, February 23, GWR said Asantewaa's attempt was "unfortunately...not successful."

Afua Asantewaa had paid GWR a premium fee to expedite the review of her record attempt but has been refunded.

According to the statement, "The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month."

