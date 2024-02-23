Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded’ — Guinness World Record

Headlines Afua Asantewaas sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded — Guinness World Record
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Guinness World Records (GWR) has announced that Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has missed setting a new record for the longest singing marathon earlier this year.

In late December, Afua Asantewaa staged a singing marathon for an individual in Accra in a bid to break the GWR record currently being held by Indian national Sunil Waghmare.

For five continuous days at the Akwaaba Village event space, Asantewaa sang non-stop for 126 hours while thousands of fans cheered her on.

She persevered through pain, fatigue and sleep deprivation in pursuit of history.

However, in a response seen by this portal on Friday, February 23, GWR said Asantewaa's attempt was "unfortunately...not successful."

Afua Asantewaa had paid GWR a premium fee to expedite the review of her record attempt but has been refunded.

According to the statement, "The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month."

Check the post below:

223202451611-8csevihutp-49603ee6-dd9c-44ca-bbd0-bf273ce3e221.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer 1.8 million graduate unemployment exposes government's failure on jobs — NDC You...

44 minutes ago

Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ditched him Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ‘d...

58 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Attaleft and President Akufo-Addo Ken Ofori-Atta officially appointed Senior Presidential Economic Advisor and Env...

1 hour ago

Dr. John Kwakye What will be the usefulness of running mates if they are not part of campaign te...

1 hour ago

It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us —Kwesi Pratt reacts to Dan Botwe's appointment as Campaign Chairman ‘It's not in his nature to cause conflicts; Bawumia has tricked us’ — Kwesi Prat...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: KPMGs reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe Bright Simons writes: KPMG’s reputation is at stake in SML Ghana probe

2 hours ago

Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27 Parliament defers approval of Anti-LGBTQI Bill to February 27

2 hours ago

Afua Asantewaas sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded — Guinness World Record ‘Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful, premium money refunded’ — Gu...

2 hours ago

53rd Police Cadet Course suspended 53rd Police Cadet Course suspended

2 hours ago

Unity of Parliament depends on me, I cant allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Markin Unity of Parliament depends on me, I can’t allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Mar...

Just in....
body-container-line