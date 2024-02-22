Ahmed Suale Murder: No docket fit for prosecution yet - Godfred Yeboah Dame

22.02.2024 LISTEN

Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, says no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the alleged murder of Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist.

He, however, said four suspects were initially detained to aid the investigation.

“They were later granted police enquiry bail after eyewitnesses failed to identify them,” Justice Yeboah Dame said on the Floor of Parliament.

He said this in an answer to a question from Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Madina, on the status of the murder investigations of Ahmed Suale, Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, J.B. Danquah Adu, Professor Benneh, Fennec Okyere, Abubakar Shalid, and Shadrach Arloo.

“Mr Speaker, several cases are pending in court and I will begin with the murder of Ahmed Suale. It is worthy to know that it is a matter being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)of the Ghana Police Service. No docket or document fit for prosecution has been built and presented to my office since the murder,” he said.

“On being appointed Attorney General, the former Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, paid a courtesy call on me on March 29, 2021, for being concerned about the failure to resolve this case and other cases.”

“I inquired about the state of investigations into the matter and demanded a report on the case and the Director General of CID obliged.”

Justice Yeboah Dame noted that the murder of Ahmed Suale was among many pending cases and that the CID was handling the matter.

Ahmed Suale was allegedly killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a covered license plate.

The incident occurred at Madina as Suale was said to be returning home from a family meeting.

GNA