‘Journalism is not a crime’ — PRINPAG condemns alleged police manhandling of journalist

Ralph Apetorgbor

PRINPAG, the association of private newspapers and online news portal owners in Ghana, has condemned the alleged manhandling of journalist Ralph Apetorgbor by police officers while he was covering an event.

According to a statement from PRINPAG, Mr. Apetorgbor, a consulting editor at Telegraph Ghana, was physically assaulted by two police officers on February 12 at the inauguration ceremony of the Ga Municipal Assembly at Sowutuom.

"Mr. Apetorgbor was subjected to physical assault by two police officers on February 12, while dutifully covering the inauguration of the Ga Municipal Assembly at Sowutuom," the statement said in part.

In his narration, the assaulted journalist said, “The police man asked me to bring my camera so that he will see the pictures and videos I have taken. I said no and I resisted the release of my camera to him, and he threatened to forcefully damage it at the count of five, which I again ignored.”

PRINPAG said the police officers' actions constitute a violation of the journalist's rights as well as undermine principles of press freedom.

“Such acts of aggression against members of the media are unacceptable and represent a direct threat to the democratic values we hold dear," the association added.

In strong condemnation of the incident, PRINPAG said "Journalism is not a crime, and journalists must be allowed to perform their vital role in keeping the public informed without fear of intimidation or violence."

The association revealed it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter because "It is imperative that those responsible for this reprehensible act are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law."