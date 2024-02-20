‘Investigate, deal with your officers who manhandled journalist Ralph Apetorgbor’ — PRINPAG petitions IGP

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to investigate the manhandling of journalist Ralph Apetorgbor by two police officers in Ga East last week.

Mr. Apetorgbor, a consulting editor with online news portal Telegraph Ghana, was covering the inauguration of the Ga Municipal Assembly on February 12, when he was allegedly assaulted by the officers.

"The police man asked me to bring my camera so that he will see the pictures and videos I have taken. I said no and I resisted the release of my camera to him, and he threatened to forcefully damage it at the count of five, which I again ignored. He held my camera but was quick to let go of it when he saw the crowd of spectators approaching," narrated the journalist.

In a statement dated February 20, PRINPAG condemned the "egregious manhandling" of Apetorgbor and called it a "reprehensible conduct" that violates press freedom.

"Journalism is not a crime, and journalists must be allowed to perform their vital role in keeping the public informed without fear of intimidation or violence," said PRINPAG Acting Executive Secretary Jeorge Wilson Kingson who sighed the statement.

PRINPAG has demanded a "thorough and impartial investigation" into the incident and for those responsible to be "held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law."

In its petition to the IGP, seen by ModernGhana News, PRINPAG expressed concern over the safety and protection of journalists in Ghana.

"Any attack on journalists is an attack on the democratic fabric of our society. We urge you to expedite investigations and ensure justice is served," the petition reads in part.