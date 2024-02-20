NHIS: GHC150million released to 4,000 health facilities – Dr Okoe Boye

The Outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Okoe Boye, has disclosed that the government has released GHC150 million to 4,000 health facilities.

He admonished healthcare providers to let the payment reflect in the quality of health services they render to taxpayers.

Dr Boye said this when he commissioned three NHIA offices in Pusiga, Tempane and Bawku West Districts in the Upper East Region.

Dr Boye said some health facilities take advantage of the ignorance of the holders of the NHIS Card and charge them illegal fees. He urged managers of health facilities on the National Health Insurance Scheme to desist from that illegality.

To stem the tide, he said the NHIA has introduced the, “Sunshine Policy” on www.nhis.giv.gh, where payments made to all facilities could be easily checked with a click on the district and the specific facility in question.

He also stated the Authority would introduce the Pulpit Experience (PE), where a stand with the NHIS logo would be displayed at vantage places in all facilities to enable clients to receive quick responses to complaints and not wait for responses from Accra.

That, he said, would promote strict adherence to professional ethics by the health practitioners to deliver quality health care.