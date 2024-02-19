Deliver on Polyclinic promise or face demonstration — Ledzokuku residents give MP 5 months ultimatum

19.02.2024 LISTEN

The Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association has issued a five-month ultimatum to their Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Benjamin Narteh Ayiku in a bid to demand accountability and progress.

This took place during a press conference organized by the concerned citizens on Monday 19th February, 2024.

According to residents, the MP must deliver his promised polyclinic within five months, or face the consequences of their anger.

They voiced out their frustrations over the neglect of their constituency and lack of action from their MP.

Speaking to our reporter, the convener, Samuel Laryea stated that the former MP, Dr. Okoe Boye has been the one behind all the community projects.

In furtherance, he stressed that the community would not have witnessed any development if not for lobbyist Dr. Okoe Boye.

“We demand accountability and effective representation. Apart from our MP not knowing how to make a case for his people, he does not also stay in the constituency,” he stated.

Residents called on the MP Benjamin Narteh Ayiku to wake up from his sleep and champion projects in his constituency.

They added that the MP must fulfill his promises and address the pressing healthcare needs of the constituency.

In conclusion, they are poised to act decisively should the promised polyclinic fail to materialize within five (5) months.