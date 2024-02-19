Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
19.02.2024 Social News

Deliver on Polyclinic promise or face demonstration — Ledzokuku residents give MP 5 months ultimatum

By Reporter
Deliver on Polyclinic promise or face demonstration — Ledzokuku residents give MP 5 months ultimatum
19.02.2024 LISTEN

The Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association has issued a five-month ultimatum to their Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Benjamin Narteh Ayiku in a bid to demand accountability and progress.

This took place during a press conference organized by the concerned citizens on Monday 19th February, 2024.

According to residents, the MP must deliver his promised polyclinic within five months, or face the consequences of their anger.

They voiced out their frustrations over the neglect of their constituency and lack of action from their MP.

Speaking to our reporter, the convener, Samuel Laryea stated that the former MP, Dr. Okoe Boye has been the one behind all the community projects.

In furtherance, he stressed that the community would not have witnessed any development if not for lobbyist Dr. Okoe Boye.

“We demand accountability and effective representation. Apart from our MP not knowing how to make a case for his people, he does not also stay in the constituency,” he stated.

Residents called on the MP Benjamin Narteh Ayiku to wake up from his sleep and champion projects in his constituency.

They added that the MP must fulfill his promises and address the pressing healthcare needs of the constituency.

In conclusion, they are poised to act decisively should the promised polyclinic fail to materialize within five (5) months.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AR: NDC Constituency Organiser declared wanted for electoral violence threats A/R: NDC Constituency Organiser declared wanted for electoral violence threats

2 hours ago

IMANI Africa Vice President, Kofi Bentilleft and New Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam ‘No one can micromanage the new finance minister; he’ll be on his own — Kofi Ben...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa left and NPP flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo should hand over power to Bawumia to steer Ghana in his final months ...

2 hours ago

2024 Elections: Bawumia will retire 'incompetent Mahama - Kwabena Frimpong 2024 Elections: Bawumia will retire 'incompetent" Mahama - Kwabena Frimpong

3 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu If Woyome is willing to extend resources to Nerquaye-Tetteh,  the Attorney Gener...

3 hours ago

How're you going to provide 24-hour economy when tailors, welders, carpenters couldn't work in the day for 4-years of your 'dumsor'? —Abu Jinapor to Mahama How're you going to provide 24-hour economy when tailors, welders, carpenters co...

3 hours ago

We can't entrust our nation to Mahama who seeks a 'honeymoon'; Bawumia is ready with his 'bold solutions' —Asenso-Boakye We can't entrust our nation to Mahama who seeks a 'honeymoon'; Bawumia is ready ...

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama 24-hour economy: ‘There'll be collaboration between government and private secto...

3 hours ago

Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia campaign team spreading fake news about Mahama's game changer 24hour eco...

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South ‘No quantum of lies can mask the pains NPP has inflicted on Ghanaians’ — Abas Ap...

Just in....
body-container-line