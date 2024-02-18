Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has voiced his frustration over the delay in the announcement of Running Mates by the presidential candidates of major political parties in Ghana.

Specifically targeting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Pratt criticized the flagbearers, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, for their apparent indecision on crucial matters.

The NPP has been grappling with the selection of a Running Mate for Dr. Bawumia, with several prominent names circulating as potential candidates.

Among them are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost; Dr. Yaw Adutwum, outgoing Minister for Education; Mr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency and Frema Opare, Chief of Staff.

On the side of the NDC, the race for John Mahama's Running Mate has been marked by speculation surrounding prominent figures like former Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Togbe Afede XIV, the President of the Asogli Traditional Council.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Pratt did not mince words as he expressed his displeasure with the delay in naming Running Mates.

He describes the candidates' indecisiveness as unimpressive and lamented the impact it could have on voters' perceptions of their ability to address critical economic issues.

"This delay and antics that the presidential candidates are doing doesn't impress me.

“Truthfully, I don't like it at all. Name the person and stop the delay. If you can't make up your mind about your campaign team and Running Mate early, what will motivate us to believe when you come into power, you can make up your mind about the key issues about the economy and so on in time. So, for me, this thing is annoying," Pratt said.