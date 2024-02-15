Collaborate more to scale-up Ghanaian startups — Ecosystem players told

Accra witnessed a convergence of innovation, tech focused and tech-enabled businesses, together with Investors, Mentors and policy makers at the Ghana Startup Ecosystem Mixer held last week, at the Accra Digital Center.

Hosted by the Association of Ghana Startups, with support from Madica VC, Innohub and Chanzo Capital, the event exceeded expectations, recording very high numbers in attendance and providing a platform for very meaning and impactful conversations.

The program commenced with an official welcome speech by Mr. Solomon Adjei, the President of the Association of Ghana Startups (AGS) who highlighted the importance of the mixer as a platform for companies, startups and entrepreneurs to network, interact and engage in conversations around partnerships, funding, mentoring, market access, among others.

The Programs Director of the Accra Digital Center, Mr. Edward Aikins also underlined the value of networking and encouraged attendees to form positive ties with other entrepreneurs, whiles highlighting the roles the Digital Center plays to support startups. He emphasized that the center provides real estate for entrepreneurs and encouraged startups to take advantage of the opportunities available for them at the Centre.

The evening unfolded with different startups making brief pitches of their businesses, followed by presentation of citations to the 2023 Ghana Startup Week partners including the National Youth Authority, National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program, International Trade Center, Ghana Digital Centers Ltd, Venture Capital Trust Fund, and MEST Africa.

On a brief panel to discuss ‘Scaling up Ghana’s Startup Ecosystem; Collaborate, Innovate and Invest Together’, Josiah Eyison of Ghana Hubs Network, Marie Reine Seshie of Kola Market, Mike Darko of Chanzo Capital, King David Amo of Innohub, and Emmanuel Adegboye of Madica VC shared insights on the need to collaborate as ecosystem players and the opportunities that brings.

The Head of Portfolio Management at Madica VC, Brenda Wangari expressed her utmost satisfaction for being a part of the Mixer, saying; “we are proud to have played a role in bringing together Ghana's startup ecosystem. The Mixer was a testament to the immense potential and innovation within the community, and we look forward to continuing our support."

"I am thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Ghana Startup Ecosystem Mixer. The energy at the event was palpable, reflecting the passion and dedication of our startup community. This event marks the beginning of a year filled with exciting initiatives and collaborative opportunities" said Mr. Solomon Adjei, President of the Association of Ghana Startups.

"As the Ghanaian Startup Ecosystem looks ahead to 2024, the Mixer set a strong foundation for growth, collaboration, and the collective success of startups across the nation," she emphasized.

Source: Communication and Media Team

Association of Ghana Startup

0504977600 (Sandra)