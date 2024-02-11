I saw Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP aspirant involved in fatal accident, he'll not survive - Apostle Amoako Atta reveals

11.02.2024 LISTEN

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta has dropped a revelation about the life of Lawyer Osei-Assibey, an NPP aspirant who contested for the parliamentary primary of Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency this year.

Ministering live on Friday at Onua FM's "Maseda Nie Thanksgiving Breakfast" held at El Wak Stadium, the Man of God disclosed during prophesy.

He said Lawyer Dickson Osei-Assibey would be involved in a fatal road accident and might not survive.

Sounding more specific, he said the former aspirant owns a white V8 vehicle and a school at Barekese. He revealed further that he saw posters of an obituary of Lawyer Dickson Osei-Assibey pasted on the school he owns at Barekese.

Touching on the lawyer's contest for the parliamentary seat he said "I saw he was number one on the ballot paper but the candidate who was number two on the ballot paper won the election".

He also mentioned that many evil works were orchestrated against Lawyer Dickson Osei-Assibey causing his defeat in the primary held on January 27, 2024 by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).