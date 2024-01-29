Modern Ghana logo
29.01.2024

Double trouble as Offinso North MP loses NPP Primary and son on same day

29.01.2024 LISTEN

Collins Augustine Ntim, Member of Parliament for Offinso North in the Ashanti region, has lost his son, Rabbi Ntim Dapaa.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 27, same day the lawmaker who is also a Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development lost his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party again as the candidate in the upcoming general elections.

A communique from the MP announcing the funeral arrangement of the late son revealed that the late Ntim Dapaa passed out after a short illness.

He is scheduled to lie in state on Saturday, February 3, at the MP's residence in Nkenkansu, with burial to take place on the same day at 9:00 AM.

“The family of Honorable AC NTIM, the MP for Offinso North Constituency and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development wishes to inform you of the funeral arrangements of his son, Rabbi Ntim Dapaa, who passed away on Saturday, 27th January 2024 after a short illness as follows:

Lying-in-State: Saturday 3rd February 2024 at Nkenkaasu in the Offinso North District at his residence at 4:00 am and burial at Nkenkaasu Cemetery at 9:00am.

"The final funeral rite will be performed at his residence in Nkenkaasu in the Offinso North District immediately after the burial. Thank you,” an obituary notice from the family announced.

