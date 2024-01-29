Modern Ghana logo
Sunyani West NPP Primary: Robbers rob, injure aspirant on Sunyani-Wenchi highway

Mubarik Abdullah CiesseyMubarik Abdullah Ciessey
29.01.2024

HIGHWAY robbers on the eve of election day January 27 in the Sunyani West Constituency primaries attacked the car on which one of the parliamentary aspirants was travelling and robbed him of his personal belongings.

The victim, Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey, was one of the aspirants who contested the Sunyani West Constituency primary.

He lost a substantial amount of money, two laptops and three mobile phones.

The aspirant told the media he was travelling in the company of one other person in his car on the Sunyani-Wenchi highway when he was attacked by unknown highway robbers at Kobedi.

According to him, the police are investigating the unfortunate incident.

The victim was seen at the polling stations with bandages on the chest, stomach and hands, as he went around to monitor the voting process.

The delegates, however, failed to give him sympathy votes. He garnered 75 votes and came third.

-DGN online

