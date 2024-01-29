Modern Ghana logo
3,000 police officers voted in Saturday’s NPP parliamentary primaries — Minority Chief Whip alleges

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza has alleged that some 3000 police officers are branch executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He further claimed that these active serving officers were granted permission to go and vote in the ruling party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27.

In a post via X on Sunday, January 28, Mr. Kwame Agbodza who is also the lawmaker for Adaklu in the Volta region stated, “Is it true that the Police Service allegedly granted permission to over 3000 serving police officers to GO AND VOTE in the NPP primaries? In other words, over 3000 serving police men and women are NPP branch executives?”

The ruling party last weekend, organized primaries in constituencies where they have sitting MPs.

At the end of the exercise, about 28 of the incumbent lost their bid to new faces.

