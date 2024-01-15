Legislative Instrument to support Ghana's kidney transplant system coming

15.01.2024 LISTEN

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, Executive Chairman First Sky Group, has disclosed that the company is leading processes to finalise a workable legislative instrument to support Ghana’s kidney transplant system.

He said a draft statement for discussion had been created under the supervision of the Ministry of Health by organ transplantation experts.

However, the text is yet to be evaluated by stakeholders in parliament for consideration as a workable legislative instrument to support Ghana’s kidney transplant system.

Speaking at the 21st Thanksgiving service of the Group, Mr Kutortse said the efforts being led in partnership with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital was to raise awareness among key stakeholders and get input for the document.

He said while individuals with end-stage kidney disease in Ghana could now access kidney transplantation as a treatment option, the surgery required donor kidneys, whether deceased or alive.

“Unfortunately, there is no recognised legislative support in Ghana for organ transplant programmes,” he added.

“As a result, there is a requirement to create a legislative instrument that will support and encourage the establishment of a long-term transplant programme in Ghana,” Mr Kutortse said.

He reiterated the First Sky Group's commitment to helping the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital establish a kidney transplant centre.

He said a joint working committee from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the First Sky Group had been working tirelessly to see to the take–off and completion of the project by the end of 2024.

In 2023, First Sky Group fully sponsored kidney transplants executed primarily by a team of Ghanaian specialists, an exercise which was very successful.

“To date, our support for free dialysis for the more than 300 patients, since we took on that responsibility in 2016 is more than Thirty-Two Million Ghana cedis (GHC 32m) and we don't intend to give up until the terminal solution which is the establishment of a kidney transplant centre is completed,” Mr Kutortse said.

He said although 2023 was not favourable globally for businesses, leading to the collapse of some businesses and very minimal growth of others, First Sky Group businesses were sustained and even saw marginal growth.

He attributed the success to the abundant grace and love of God functioning in us to break new grounds, turn fallow fields into profitable experiences and lead the corporate entrepreneurial narrative in job and wealth creation through employment, innovative solutions and hard work.

Touching on 2024 general elections, Mr Kutortse urged Ghanaians to with resolute energies, firm effort, fortitude and purpose, preserve the collective peace, ‘mindful that we are one people, one nation with a common destiny.’

“This plea to protect our collective future underscores the significance of the harmony and resilience in building a flourishing nation. And by God's grace, I pray that we will sail through 2024 peacefully to the admiration of the world,” he added.

Mr Kutortse said the Group would continue work on the construction and completion of three ultra- modern church auditoriums in the Tema district, Volta and Ashanti Regions.

“We will also go back to our rural area evangelism programme targeted at eliminating churches in classrooms and under trees. For the next two years, we intend to build about fifty (50) church buildings for those churches. We hope to start from the Ga rural areas,” he said.

Mr Kutortse said the GROUP remained focused on creating job opportunities through which to lead people to Christ, especially the youth, creating wealth to support God's Kingdom Business and men of God and bringing relief to humanity, the poor and needy as well as ensuring the well-being of management, staff and families.

In his sermon, the Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, urged Ghanaians to count on God’s faithfulness despite the difficulties the country might be going through.

He lauded the corporate social responsibility contributions of the First Sky Group in the area of dialysis support for patients and in the planting of churches.

The theme for this year's 21st Annual and Thanksgiving service was “The Faithfulness of the Lord Never Ceases.” It was chaired by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev. DR. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

GNA