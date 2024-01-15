Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

BNI Ghana launches 2nd chapter in Accra

General News Professor Robert Ebo Hinson
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Professor Robert Ebo Hinson

Business Network International (BNI) Ghana, a leading business networking organisation, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its 2nd chapter at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Airport City, Accra.

The launch event featured renowned keynote speaker Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, the newly appointed patron for BNI Ghana, and drew the participation of 24 esteemed members.

The newly established chapter wasted no time in making an impact, as it facilitated the passing of 32 referrals within a span of three weeks. This remarkable feat resulted in the generation of over GHS560,000 in revenue for the chapter's members, underscoring the tangible business benefits of BNI's referral system.

The core ethos of BNI is succinctly captured in the phrase ‘Givers Gain’.

This principle embodies the philosophy that by actively contributing to the success of others' businesses, one can expect to receive reciprocal support. This approach emphasises the intrinsic value of fostering mutually beneficial relationships without the need for kickbacks or percentage cuts, aligning with BNI's commitment to ethical and collaborative business practices.

BNI's inclusive approach extends an open invitation to local business leaders who are eager to harness the power of referrals as a primary marketing tool to expand their businesses and cultivate a global network. This emphasis on leveraging referrals for business growth and global networking underscores BNI's dedication to providing a platform for professionals to forge meaningful connections and drive sustainable business development.

The successful launch of the 2nd chapter of BNI in Accra serves as a testament to the organisation's impact in catalyzing business growth and fostering collaborative partnerships among its members.

With its overarching ethos of reciprocity and collaboration, BNI continues to play a pivotal role in empowering businesses and professionals to thrive in an interconnected global marketplace.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

TOR -Torentco deal: Two union executives interdicted TOR -Torentco deal: Two union executives interdicted

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Konadu may not be our flagbearer — NDP Secretary-General Election 2024: Konadu may not be our flagbearer — NDP Secretary-General  

3 hours ago

Weve voted for NDC since 1992 but our roads bad – Angry Shai Osudoku queen mother threatens election boycott We’ve voted for NDC since 1992 but our roads bad – Angry Shai Osudoku queen moth...

3 hours ago

The 1992 Constitution ended all military adventurism in democratic governance - NCCE The 1992 Constitution ended all military adventurism in democratic governance - ...

4 hours ago

Five confirmed dead in accident on Bolga-Bawku road Five confirmed dead in accident on Bolga-Bawku road

4 hours ago

Adom FM's Kwabena Asante didn't inform me about Asenso Boakye's 'corruption agenda' —Kennedy Agyapong clarifies Adom FM's Kwabena Asante didn't inform me about Asenso Boakye's 'corruption agen...

4 hours ago

Food, everything is messed up in this country with numerous taxes; we can't wait to vote NPP out —Spare part dealers in Abossey Okai Food, everything is messed up in this country with numerous taxes; we can't wait...

4 hours ago

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance —Mahama Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH₵2 billion budg...

4 hours ago

Ghana pledge support to ECOWAS Court Ghana pledge support to ECOWAS Court

5 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: Bawumia not promising much because of his credibility crisis – Po...

Just in....
body-container-line