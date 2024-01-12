Dormaahemaa accepts newly enstooled Abesim queen-mother as Kyidomhemaa of Dormaa Traditional Area

Modern Ghana logo
By  Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Dormaahemaa Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, has accepted Nana Konama Biyaa II, the newly enstooled queen-mother of Abesim as the Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region.

The Paramount Queen-mother took Nana Biyaa II through some traditional rites at a colourful durbar held at her palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro to seal her recognition, amidst dancing and singing of melodious songs of joy.

Known in private life as Mrs. Yvonne Konama Damoah Ayisi, a Manageress of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new Kyidomhemaa occupied the stool left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.

The late Nana Pomaa, who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978, reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.

The royal gates and kingmakers of Abesim selected Mrs. Ayisi, and her candidacy received approval from Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief, and Odeneho Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen of Dormaa Traditional Area.

With her acceptance to the Dormaa Traditional Council, Odeneho Dwaben stressed the chiefs and people of Abesim to revere and support the new queen-mother to rule the people.

She admonished the Abesim sub-queens to respect the newly enstooled queen-mother, warning that she would not tolerate any form of disrespect and indiscipline against Nana Biyaa II.

Odeneho Dwaben II also entreated the Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw III to also draw closer and work in unity with the queen-mother to push the development of Abesim and the Traditional Area forward.

Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim who led a delegation of chiefs and queen to the Dormaahemaa’s palace, expressed appreciation to Odeneho Dwaben III and Osageyfo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa for their support towards the enstoolment of the Abesim queen-mother.

He promised to support the queen-mother to achieve her vision for the area and assured to bring the people together for development.

On her part, Nana Biyaa II also thanked Odeneho Dwaben II and the Dormaa Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in her and promised to serve the people in humility and respect.

