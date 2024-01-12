Modern Ghana logo
Everybody must contribute to preserve fourth republican constitution –NCCE Director

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
Everybody must contribute to preserve fourth republican constitution –NCCE Director
Mr Eric Adu, the Ahafo Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised every Ghanaian to contribute to preserving the nation’s constitutional government, as the country heads for Election 2024.

With political tolerance, respect for religious diversity, faith and ethnicity the country could successfully sail through the next general election, he stated.

In an interview with the media at Goaso, the Ahafo regional capital, Mr Adu stressed that election 2024 remained an indicator or a key index to measure the nation’s democratic strength and to consolidate the gains of her fledgling democracy.

He emphasised religion and faith had gradually taken centre stage in the election 2024, hence the need for everybody to remain watchful in ensuring that nobody hid behind religion and faith to disturb the peace of the nation.

“The flag-bearers of the two major political parties are affiliated to Islam and Christianity and that depicts the instrumental role religion and faith play in the next general election”, Mr Adu stated.

Mr Adu stressed constitutional rule remained the best, and the surest to facilitate accelerated national development, hence the need for everybody to guard against tendencies that could mar the general election and disturb the prevailing national peace and social cohesion.

Touching on the commission’s theme for 2024 “Together we can build Ghana, so get involved”, Mr Adu expressed worry about the rising rate of corruption in the country which remained the bane of the nation’s economic development.

He said monetization of the nation’s politics did not only threatened the country’s multi-party democracy but also denied the nation the right and competent people to assume political leadership and push forward holistic development.

As the 2024 general election approaches, Mr Adu therefore called on the electorate to help name and shame politicians and political parties which used money and gifts to lure voters.

Mr Adu expressed concern about inadequate government funding and resources that would well empower and position the NCCE to undertake its constitutional civic education mandate and called for support from corporate bodies and development partners.

Nonetheless, he added civic education remained a shared and collective responsibility and called on religious and civil society organisations to also take the lead role in sensitizing the public about their civic rights and responsibilities.

