Kumasi traders run to Mahama to help complete Kejetia-Central Market project

Hundreds of traders in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have run to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, John Dramani Mahama to facilitate the completion of the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment project.

The traders have noted that their plea to the former President comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP have consistently ignored numerous calls from them to complete the project as promised.

The Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union in a press conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 said they believe the NDC leader can help complete the project since he saw the completion of the first phase under his administration.

Secretary to the union, Emelia Kwofie who addressed the media said their calls on the Akufo-Addo's government to prioritize the project have fallen on deaf ears.

"Our membership runs into thousands of traders who will directly and indirectly benefit from the market when completed, and they are growing increasingly agitated over the seemingly abandoned phase two of the project," she stated.

She revealed that the traders are overly disappointed in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for neglecting major projects in the Ashanti Region particularly market projects.

"Since December 2022, several critical projects in Kumasi, including phase two of the Kejetia Central Market redevelopment, the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), phases two and three of the Kumasi International Airport expansion, and some Sinohydro projects, have all been put on hold due to lack of funding.

"Our simple question to the government is why has all projects in the Ashanti Region halted when some regions are seeing development at the same period?" she stressed.

Emelia Kwofie thus threatens demonstration against the government.