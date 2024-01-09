Ensure Ghana recaptures its position as the Black Star of Africa — Presby Moderator 

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to work towards recapturing its epithet as the “Black Star of Africa and a shining star globally.”

The Right Rev. Dr Lt. Col, Bliss Divine Agbeko (RTD), said this could be done through good governance, sports, mining, agriculture, the judicial system, security services, trade and industry, academia and research.

He made call in his New Year message in a released in Ho and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“As state actors and stakeholders, let us submit to the tenets and virtues of our religious faith and uphold high standards of ethical and moral values of integrity, loyalty and dedication in the discharge of our stewardship responsibilities in order to regain this enviable feat,” he stated.

The Moderator entreated the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of government to seek the interest of the country and its citizens as a matter of premium and priority when dealing with crucial and sensitive issues such as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender and related family issues.

“We cannot afford to live in captivity of immorality and unethical values against God’s creation and natural practices,” he noted.

On the Elections 2024, the Moderator entreated all actors of the Electoral process, to ensure that the elections were fair, transparent and peaceful.

He urged the Electoral Commission and the security services to uphold their reputation and standards of neutrality, trust and confidence.

He also asked them to create a fair and equal level ground for all political parties devoid of prejudice.

Rev. Dr Agbeko appealed to all religious bodies to rise to their stewardship responsibilities of promoting reconciliation, peace and stability of the country through prayers and mediation activities in the New Year.

“As Patriotic citizens let us preserve the values of bond of unity in diversity as one nation, one people with a common destiny to make our country greater and stronger,” he urged.

The Moderator called on Ghanaians to remain committed to the growth and development of the nation through everlasting faith in God and entreated Christians to remain the salt and light of the world.

He said many Ghanaians, especially the vulnerable were largely affected by the harsh economic crisis experienced globally last year.

He mentioned some of the crisis as covid-19, the Russian and Ukraine War, the Israel and Hamas War, communal conflicts in the northern parts of the country and the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

“Our survival and sustenance during these periods in 2023 are a clear manifestation of God’s faithfulness, unwavering love and grace for the nation.

Rev. Dr. Agbeko asked for God’s protection for the country in the new year and urged all to live in peace with each other.

GNA