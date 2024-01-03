Regional Minister lauds Gomoa Ekwamkrom community for initiating self-help projects

03.01.2024 LISTEN

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan has commended the Chief of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II for restoring peace and stability leading to initiating several self-help projects to complement government efforts.

She has accordingly pledged to support every single self-help project to be completed on time.

"While commending Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II for his inspirational leadership, I wish to state that the Central Regional Coordinating Council will support every single project being undertaken by the community to improve human and infrastructure development.

"It is worth noting that the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah is collaborating with the RCC for the construction of a modern AstroTurf Park at Ekwamkrom to boost soccer and other sporting events in the vicinity. Work would soon began on the project.

"Nananom, developments grow faster where there is peace and stability that is why I want to congratulate you once again for restoring peace and stability.

"We at the Regional Coordinating Council will support you in your endeavour to complete your self-help projects on time to serve the purposes for which they were constructed.

"The Gomoa Central District Assembly led Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo will also work hand in hand with Nananom to realize your dreams and aspirations of improving the lives of the people," the Regional Minister stated.

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan said these when she joined the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Ekwamkrom to launch their annual Akwambo festival slated for August 2024.

She encouraged the youth to rally behind Nananom and other opinion leaders in their quest to improve the quality of lives of the people.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that Gomoa Ekwamkrom stands as an epitome of development in the District in terms of its contribution towards national development.

He assured that the Assembly would continue to support the community in completing its self-help projects on time through the provision of building materials needed for the projects.

The DCE announced that the CHPS Compound at Ekwamkrom has been budgeted for upgrading to a clinic status.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo concluded by lauding Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II for standing up for discipline in the community and urged the youth to adhere to the call to instil discipline in their daily activities.

The DCE cautioned against acts of indiscipline as the country prepares for both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Chief of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II expressed his appreciation to the people for making it possible for peace to prevail in the community adding that it is paving the way for improvement in human and infrastructure development.

He disclosed that the community has put in place prudent measures to ensure that the town regains its image as the hub of development in the Gomoa Central District and beyond.

Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II announced that the people have initiated three major self-help projects to supplement government's effort. He named the construction of an ultramodern Market centre to boost the local economy, the construction of a standard Community Center to host social gatherings and events as well as the construction of a befitting Chief's Palace which would be used to host Government Officers and other customary activities.

"These projects are to be taken in phases and would be done according to specifications. We intend to start with the Market complex to open up trading activities. As at now, Ekwamkrom cannot boast of a standard market center, compelling the people to carry out their trade transactions in nearby towns and cities.

"Construction of the Community Complex consists of a Library, ICT centre, offices and store, a conference room and a host of other things to organization of social events more easier and affordable for individuals and organizations.

"To sustain peace, stability and proper control of events be it cultural or social, we have put in place various committees to assist Nananom in administering the affairs of the community.

"The Committee include security committee to curtail petty thievery, this will eliminate stealing of mobile phones and personal properties. Others include Funeral, Education, Health, project and Sanitation Committee to improve the various sectors of the economy," he stated.

Nana Dr. Okogyeman Ewuahaa II appealed to the Gomoa Central District Assembly, Gomoa Ekwamkrom citizens both home and abroad as well as civil society groups and individuals to support early completion of the aforementioned projects.

According to the Chief, the projects would be funded through fundraising, levies, other taxes and fees to support the early completion of the self-help projects.