Nana Otubea III, the President of the All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, has called on Chiefs in various traditional areas to allocate a portion of the funds received from local government to support the activities of queen mothers.

Speaking at the launch of the Association in Accra, Nana Otubea III emphasised the need for a 15% allocation from local government funds to bolster the efforts of queen mothers in their communities.

Despite acknowledging that queen mothers across the country receive some form of allowances from local governments, Nana Otubea III expressed concerns over the meagre funds.

She called for an increase, highlighting the crucial role queen mothers play in supporting members of their communities.

Nana Otubea III explained, "Per the allowances that we get from the local government, the chiefs are ahead of us.

“All we are saying is that when the budget comes, the chiefs should allocate some to the queen mothers. Even if not at the various traditional councils, it should be at the regional level.”

The queen mother of Nkonya Ahenkro traditional area and the President of the Oti Queen Mothers Association suggested that funding at the regional level could be a viable alternative in case of difficulties in allocating resources to specific traditional areas.

Beyond financial matters, Nana Otubea III urged chiefs to actively involve queen mothers in the fight against illegal mining in their respective traditional areas.

She emphasised the role they play in addressing pertinent issues within their communities.

However, she expressed frustration, noting that efforts by some queen mothers to combat illegal mining by providing information have been unsuccessful due to a lack of swift action by state authorities.

The All-Regions Queen Mothers Association, formed over a year ago with representation in all sixteen regions, seeks to reinforce the roles of queen mothers as integral parts of traditional leadership.

Nana Otubea III highlighted the challenges faced by queen mothers, stating, “The queen mothers realised that we have been marginalised. There have been a series of problems that have fallen upon us in our various traditional areas, and most of the time, our rights have been trampled upon. We don’t seem to be recognized or taken seriously when it comes to the nation's developmental agenda.”

The launch of the Association drew the participation of notable individuals, including Ghanaians from the diaspora, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Gifty Joyce Oteng Bosompra, and other dignitaries.