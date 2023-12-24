Illegal Mining: The irreparable damage fueled by greed to destroy our forest, rivers is most depressing – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed sadness after watching the “Destruction for Gold” by Erastus Asare Donkor of Joy News.

The documentary aired this year uncovers how gamalsey is leading to the wanton destruction of the country’s lands, forests, and water bodies.

After watching the documentary, Dr. Clement Apaak has bemoaned the damages caused by illegal mining, insisting that it is most depressing in his view.

“I watched Erastus Asare Donkor's documentary on illegal mining titled “Destruction for Gold” on joynews this afternoon.

“The irreparable damage, fueled by greed and official complicity, is most depressing. The destruction of our forests and the pollution of our rivers threatens our very existence. Our survival is at stake,” Dr. Clement Apaak argued.

The MP for Builsa South in his post on X has called on Ghanaians to ponder over the destruction caused by galamsey during the festive period and come up with ideas on how to help to deal with the illegal mining canker.

“Since those paid to protect our rivers and forests are pretending to be incapable, we the people must act. Take some time this festive season to ponder over what you can do or think we can do to stop this worrying situation,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.