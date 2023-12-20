Consider comments on LGBTQ+ Bill for law beneficial to Ghanaians - Parliament told

Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, a Supreme Court nominee, has urged Parliament to consider all comments on the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” and come out with a law that benefits every Ghanaian.

He said that issues come before him as a Judge after the House had taken a decision, “and that is where I will apply it to duty by the law as a judge.”

Justice Adjei-Frimpong said this when he took his turn at Parliament’s Appointment Committee to be vetted on Wednesday.

“…Thank you Honourable Chair, I have followed the debate and the comments and so, my position on it is what the law says. Because as a judge, I must be obedient to the law. “Fortunately, the law is in this House, and comments are being made by stakeholders, I expect that this honourable House will consider all the comments and the issues that have come out so that at the end of the day, they will come out with a law which will be of benefit every Ghanaian,” he said.

Justice Adjei-Frimpong said this in response to a question asked by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

Dr Forson, also the Minority Leader asked if the passage of the law would amount to discrimination against minority sexual groups.

The object of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated three persons for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court in November.

The nominees were Mr Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, a Justice of the Appeals Court; Mr Justice Yaw Asare Darko, a Justice of the Appeals Court and Mr Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, also a Justice of the Appeals Court.

The nominations were made by the President in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, subject to the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State.

After the vetting, the Committee, which is chaired by Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Second Deputy Speaker and the New Patriotic Party MP of Bekwai is expected to submit a report to the plenary for consideration.

GNA