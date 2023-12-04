When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns after Court jails Aisha Huang

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah has indicated that no illegal miner will be spared when arrested.

This is a warning issued to galamseyers after an Accra High Court jailed Chinese illegal mining kingpin Aisha Huanga for four years and six months in prison.

The sentence was announced in court on Monday, December 4.

In addition to the sentence, the Chinese national who has come to be popularly known as 'galamsey queen' was fined GHS48,000.

Her sentence comes after she was found guilty of mining offenses.

She has been standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operations, the illegal employment of foreigners, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

In court today, the judge agreed with prosecutors that Aisha Huang not only abused the hospitality extended to her by Ghana but also abused her repatriation arrangement by returning to the country.

Speaking to Joy News after the sentence was delivered, Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah stressed that this should serve as a warning to all other persons engaged in illegal mining.

He said when nabbed and found guilty, no one would be spared.

“Today she’s come to the end of the road. We are able to successfully prosecute her. She is going to spend four years and six months in custody. It should be a lesson to the others that you may be engaged in illegal mining but when your time comes the law will deal with you in accordance with what we’ve had.

“It’s a fight that we’ve not won, it’s a fight that’s. Continuous one as the judge said. We all need to take part in the fight. Aisha is going today. The next time we come to court if others have committed similar offense they will also have their day in court,” Alfred-Tuah Yeboah said.