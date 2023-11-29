Unless a committed President, even ten OSPs, dozen laws can’t fight corruption in Ghana — Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has said Ghana will not make positive progress in fighting corruption only if there is a President genuinely committed to ending the menace.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, November 29, Mr Braimah opined that the country can have multiple Special Prosecutors and new anti-graft laws, but they will not yield results without political will.

"Unless we have a President who is genuinely committed to fighting corruption, we can have ten OSPs and dozens of new anti-corruption laws, and nothing will change," Braimah stated.

His comments come amid concerns raised by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng about interference in his work by the courts.

Addressing editors earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Agyebeng lamented recent high court rulings that quashed his findings in cases like the Labianca tax waivers probe.

The court ruled that the OSP exceeded its powers, despite the report accusing the officials of wrongdoing.

The Special Prosecutor described such dismissals as "hasty dismissiveness" and demonstrating a "lack of regard" for his office.

He vowed to continue investigations but warned that frequent injunctions could undermine the fight against corruption.

"As I said, I wasn't sounding like a prophet of doom but there is doom looming ahead of us, that very soon a murderer will boldly walk to go to seek an injunction," Mr. Agyabeng warned.