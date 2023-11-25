Modern Ghana logo
Fire gut structures behind Arts Centre in Accra

A fire outbreak has destroyed structures behind the Arts Centre in Accra, resulting in the destruction of several properties.

Belongings such as mattresses, personal documents, utensils, among other items, were lost in the inferno.

The incident which was reportedly sparked by poor electrical wiring in a housing structure began around 8:30 am.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, some of the affected victims said, “There weren’t many people around there. We were just five. People didn’t come to help. We tried our best, but we couldn’t douse the fire.”

Another victim also said, “All my belongings are gone. My money, my daughter’s school bag, everything is gone.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Ghana Fire Service are on-site to restore calm and ascertain the cause of the incident.

—citinewsroom

