Postpone your death or tell gov’t to pay us – Mortuary workers to Ghanaians

The leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has issued a stern warning to the public, cautioning them against dying anytime soon until government settles the outstanding of its members.

According to MOWAG, deceased individuals may not receive proper preservation if the government fails to fulfil its financial obligations to the association.

Mr Richard Kofi Jordan, the General Secretary of MOWAG, delivered this warning during an interview on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, November 24, 2023.

He expressed frustration over the government's failure to categorise mortuary workers as Frontline Health Workers, despite their significant role in handling COVID-19 deceased individuals.

Mr Jordan emphasised that members played crucial roles during the pandemic but received no compensation for their efforts.

Mr Jordan decried the perceived discrimination by the government, citing the meagre allowance of GHS 300 in arrears since 2022, which has been eroded by inflation.

He argued that the purchasing power of GHS300 in 2022 is not equivalent to the same amount in 2023 due to inflationary pressures.

In response to the unresolved issues and grievances, the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana announced an indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The association conveyed its decision to strike in a letter addressed to various government ministries and commissions, stating that all attempts to resolve their concerns had proven futile.

MOWAG justified the strike as an exercise of their constitutional rights.

-Classfmonline

