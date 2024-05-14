ModernGhana logo
Bawumia cuts sod for new sports complex in Gambaga

Bawumia cuts sod for new sports complex in Gambaga
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the construction of a new sports complex in the Gambaga community in the North East Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony marked the start of work on the facility which is expected to boost sports development in the area.

Dr. Bawumia was in the Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency on Monday, May 13 as part of his tour of the region ahead of the 2024 elections.

After he performed the sod-cutting event to launch the construction of the sports complex in Gambaga, the vice president commissioned a renovated computer science lab at Nalerugu Senior High School.

"I took the opportunity to cut the sod for the construction of a sports complex in Gambaga as well as commission a computer science lab for the Nalerigu Senior High School which I renovated and also donated 50 laptops to the school,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He further engaged with opinion leaders and citizens to present his policies, explaining why he is best fit to be the country’s next president.

