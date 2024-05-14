Bawumia cuts sod for new sports complex in Gambaga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod for the construction of a new sports complex in the Gambaga community in the North East Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony marked the start of work on the facility which is expected to boost sports development in the area.

Dr. Bawumia was in the Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency on Monday, May 13 as part of his tour of the region ahead of the 2024 elections.

After he performed the sod-cutting event to launch the construction of the sports complex in Gambaga, the vice president commissioned a renovated computer science lab at Nalerugu Senior High School.

"I took the opportunity to cut the sod for the construction of a sports complex in Gambaga as well as commission a computer science lab for the Nalerigu Senior High School which I renovated and also donated 50 laptops to the school,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He further engaged with opinion leaders and citizens to present his policies, explaining why he is best fit to be the country’s next president.