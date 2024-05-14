ModernGhana logo
Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — EC

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has expressed worry over the misuse of the guarantor system to facilitate the registration of unqualified persons in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Briefing journalists in Accra on Monday, May 13, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy Commissioner of the EC in charge of Operations, said the guarantor system continues to dominate the forms of identification used in the ongoing exercise as it did in the previous one.

According to him, "The Guarantor system continues to dominate the forms of identification used in the 2024 Registration Exercise as in the 2023 Exercise. This is something the Commission is not proud of because it is used by political parties and certain persons to facilitate the registration of unqualified persons such as minors and foreigners."

Dr. Asare added that "The current confusion at some of the registration centers is attributable to the Guarantor system."

He said the EC preferred that Ghanaians use the Ghana Card as the primary identification for registration due to its reliable verification features.

The EC has reported apprehending some individuals in the Western Region for allegedly facilitating the registration of five minors.

Dr. Asare warned: "We beseech the national leadership of the political parties to discourage their executives in the regions and the constituencies from transporting minors and foreigners to the registration centers."

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

