Nursing and teacher trainee allowances to be paid by next week — Bawumia

Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that outstanding allowances owed to nursing and teacher trainees will be paid by next week.

Speaking at an engagement with youth in Nalerigu, North East Region, Dr. Bawumia said the Controller and Accountant General will transfer GH¢177 million to the Ministry of Health this Thursday.

The money is intended to settle allowances owed to nursing trainees across the country.

"On the nursing training allowance, we have been able to agree on what to do come this Thursday," Dr. Bawumia told the engaged crowd.

"The Minister of Finance has sent me a message which says that on Thursday, the Controller and Accountant General is going to transfer 177 million Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health will transfer it to the Nursing trainees," he said.

"So I believe that, in shaa Allah, by next week, all of you should be receiving the nursing trainee allowances, and they will be in your accounts."

This comes at a time the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, restored by the Akufo-Addo government after being cancelled by the previous Mahama administration, have been stalled for months.