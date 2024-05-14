Amplify our campaign against registration of minors, foreigners — EC to media

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Commissioner in charge of Corporate Affairs

14.05.2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has appealed to the media to support its campaign against the registration of minors and non-Ghanaians as voters in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Addressing journalists at a routine briefing on the progress of the voter registration exercise on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, expressed concerns about reported attempts by some political parties and individuals to register children and foreign nationals.

"We have noticed the disturbances occurring at some of the registration centers is due to the fact that some people are doubting ages of some of the applicants. This is the reason why the Commission has been advocating for the usage of the Ghana Card which has the date of birth and the nationality of the bearers of the Card, and the abolition of the Guarantor system," Dr. Asare said.

He added: "We wish to use this opportunity to urge parents especially to dissuade their children who are less than 18 years from registering as voters. Similarly, we beseech the national leadership of the political parties to discourage their executives in the regions and the constituencies from transporting minors and foreigners to the registration centers."

Dr. Asare further stated: "We find attempts by parties to support the registration of minors and foreigners as completely unacceptable and aimed at undermining the country’s electoral democracy."

The EC has therefore called on the media to lend its voice to the campaign against this practice.

“We plead with you to use your platforms to speak against the attempts by political parties and certain individuals to register minors and non-Ghanaians," Dr. Asare urged journalists.

The limited registration exercise which began on May 7 ends on May 27.

The EC says it is focused on ensuring only eligible Ghanaian citizens aged 18 years and above are registered to vote in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.