ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

Headlines Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has walked back his previous comment about paying churches in Ghana, stating that it was intended as a joke.

Bawumia had faced criticism for suggesting during a campaign tour in Bono East region that churches deserve to be paid for their contributions rather than taxed.

He described churches as "our domestic development partners" and committed to incentivizing them to further expand their contributions.

He had said "If you look at the work the church has done, we should rather be paying them instead of they paying us."

Bawumia highlighted churches' investments in schools, hospitals and universities.

However, Bawumia has now clarified that his paying churches comment was just on a lighter note.

While clarifying the statement, he affirmed incentives rather than remuneration are a better approach to support Ghana's religious institutions.

"At that point, I was joking and I said oh, people are talking about taxing churches, I don't believe and we will not tax churches because if you look at the work the churches have done, then I was joking, maybe we should have actually paid them for what they did not really trying to tax them. But I wasn't really saying we should pay churches. No!” the NPP flagbearer said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Mondays downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting into Tuesday dawn Monday’s downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting int...

9 minutes ago

Mallam-Kasoa flood: Were working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly Mallam-Kasoa flood: We’re working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly

9 minutes ago

Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report

9 minutes ago

Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect

9 minutes ago

Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – Ambassador to Burkina Faso Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer Nursing and teacher trainee allowances to be paid by next week — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — EC Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Commissioner in charge of Corporate Affairs Amplify our campaign against registration of minors, foreigners — EC to media

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Bawumia My comment about paying churches just a joke — Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line