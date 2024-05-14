I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has walked back his previous comment about paying churches in Ghana, stating that it was intended as a joke.

Bawumia had faced criticism for suggesting during a campaign tour in Bono East region that churches deserve to be paid for their contributions rather than taxed.

He described churches as "our domestic development partners" and committed to incentivizing them to further expand their contributions.

He had said "If you look at the work the church has done, we should rather be paying them instead of they paying us."

Bawumia highlighted churches' investments in schools, hospitals and universities.

However, Bawumia has now clarified that his paying churches comment was just on a lighter note.

While clarifying the statement, he affirmed incentives rather than remuneration are a better approach to support Ghana's religious institutions.

"At that point, I was joking and I said oh, people are talking about taxing churches, I don't believe and we will not tax churches because if you look at the work the churches have done, then I was joking, maybe we should have actually paid them for what they did not really trying to tax them. But I wasn't really saying we should pay churches. No!” the NPP flagbearer said.